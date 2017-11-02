FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Canada's BCE beats profit estimates on higher wireless subscriptions
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午11点50分 / 更新于 20 小时前

UPDATE 2-Canada's BCE beats profit estimates on higher wireless subscriptions

2 分钟阅读

(Adds analyst comment, details on subscriber count)

By Taenaz Shakir

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc added more wireless subscribers than analysts had expected, helping it beat profit estimates for the third quarter and putting it on track to meet its financial targets for the year.

The company said it added nearly 200,000 subscribers across its broadband postpaid wireless, internet and IPTV services in the third quarter, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier.

Demand was particularly strong for its wireless postpaid services with the company signing up more than 117,000 subscribers, which Barclays analyst Phillip Huang said was more than consensus estimates.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, is investing heavily to upgrade its network as it competes with bigger rival Rogers Communications Inc, which also posted strong wireless growth.

BCE’s Churn, or the percentage of subscribers who discontinued services, was 1.16 percent - also lower than the average estimate of 1.20 percent, according to Huang.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$770 million ($600 million) in the third quarter from C$752 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 88 Canadian cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 85 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BCE’s operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$5.68 billion.

The company shares were up 1.8 percent at C$60.54 in morning trading. ($1 = 1.2844 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below