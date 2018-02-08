Canada's BCE posts 12.5 pct fall in profit

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 12.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses and asset impairment charges of C$82 million ($65 million).

BCE said net income attributable to its shareholders dropped to C$575 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$657 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose 4.5 percent to C$5.96 billion. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)