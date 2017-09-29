FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beazley sees earnings hit of about $150 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 早上6点21分 / 19 天前

Beazley sees earnings hit of about $150 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc estimated losses from Atlantic Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and a series of earthquakes in Mexico would reduce 2017 earnings by about $150 million.

The insurer’s early estimates point to aggregate net cost from the hurricanes and earthquakes of between $175-$275 million, it said on Friday.

Beazley said it would provide a further update on Nov. 9, adding that there is still significant uncertainty surrounding the cost of these events. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

