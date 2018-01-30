FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 30, 2018 / 10:42 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Bellicum's cancer drug trials on clinical hold, shares tumble

1 分钟阅读

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on U.S. trials of the company’s experimental cancer drug after three cases of brain disease linked to head trauma.

Shares of the Houston-based drug developer fell 48 percent to $5.26 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

The company said the FDA had deemed the cases of brain disease as possibly being related to its cancer drug, BPX-501.

Bellicum said it would work closely with the FDA to address concerns.

The clinical hold does not affect another trial testing the same drug in Europe.

The company last year moved its planned submission of a European marketing application for the drug to 2019 from a previous expectation of mid-2018. (Reporting by Akankshita; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below