Storm losses reduce profit at Buffett's Berkshire
2017年11月3日

Storm losses reduce profit at Buffett's Berkshire

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bad weather weighed on results at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, as losses from insurance claims tied to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and an earthquake in Mexico contributed to a 43 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

Berkshire on Friday said net income fell to $4.07 billion, or $2,473 per Class A share, from $7.2 billion, or $4,379 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes investment and derivative gains and losses and which Buffett says better reflects company performance, fell 29 percent to $3.44 billion, or $2,094 per Class A share, from $4.85 billion, or $2,951 per share.

Berkshire said it incurred $1.95 billion of after-tax underwriting losses attributable to the hurricanes and earthquake. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

