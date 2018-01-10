FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett says he will never invest in cryptocurrencies
January 10, 2018 / 2:09 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Buffett says he will never invest in cryptocurrencies

1 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett said on Wednesday he will never invest in cryptocurrencies.

“I can say almost with certainty that cryptocurrencies will come to a bad end,” Buffett told CNBC in an interview.

Buffett’s comments come a day after JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud, referring to comments he made at a banking conference in September.

Bitcoin has taken the investing world by storm, surging to a high of more than $19,000 and created a divide on Wall Street about whether it is a legitimate financial instrument.

Bitcoin was down around 3 percent at $13,981.53. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

