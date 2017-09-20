Alibaba-backed Best Inc jumps in debut

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Best Inc, a Chinese logistics firm backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rose 15 percent in market debut on Wednesday, a day after the company slashed its expected price range to stoke investor demand.

Shares rose as much as 17.4 percent to a high of $11.71 in early trading, giving the company a market capitalization of about $4.30 billion.

The company sold 45 million American depositary shares for $10 a piece, the lower end of its $10 to $11 indicative range. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)