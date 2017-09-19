FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba-backed logistics firm Best slashes proposed US IPO-IFR
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 凌晨4点54分

Alibaba-backed logistics firm Best slashes proposed US IPO-IFR

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Best Inc, a Chinese logistics company backed by Alibaba Group, slashed its proposed U.S. initial public offering after receiving tepid response from investors to its initial valuation, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the deal.

The Hangzhou-based company now plans to raise up to $495 million with the sale of 45 million new American Depositary Shares (ADS) in an indicative range of $10-$11 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Best was set to price the IPO on Sept 19.

The IPO previously consisted of 53.56 million new shares and 8.54 million existing shares from shareholders offered in a range of $13 to $15 each.

Best didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the new IPO terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)

