Alibaba-backed Best Inc cuts expected IPO price range
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午2点10分 / 1 个月前

Alibaba-backed Best Inc cuts expected IPO price range

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group-backed logistics company Best Inc on Tuesday slashed the expected price range of its U.S. initial public offering, one day before its market debut, suggesting tepid investor enthusiasm.

Best expects its offering of 45 million American depository shares (ADS) to be priced at $10 to $11 per ADS, it said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. (bit.ly/2heEOFe)

The company had initially expected a price range of $13 to $15 per ADS and an IPO consisting of 53.56 million new shares and 8.54 million existing shares. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

