Alibaba-backed Best raises $450 mln after pricing US IPO at bottom-IFR
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日

Alibaba-backed Best raises $450 mln after pricing US IPO at bottom-IFR

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese logistics firm Best Inc priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at $10 per share, raising $450 million, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The company, backed by Alibaba Group, priced the 45 million American depositary shares (ADS) at the bottom of a revised range of $10 to $11 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Best did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing.

The company had initially expected a price range of $13 to $15 per ADS and an IPO consisting of 53.56 million new shares and 8.54 million existing shares. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

