January 30, 2018 / 12:01 PM / a day ago

Acting chairman of Israel's Bezeq Telecom expects board changes

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The acting chairman of Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday he expects changes in the composition of Bezeq’s board in the wake of a call by activist investor Elliott Advisors earlier this month for sweeping changes to the board. In a response to Elliott, David Granot said he shared the view that proper corporate governance is of prime importance to Bezeq.

Granot said he intends to take Elliott’s concerns into serious consideration when a slate of board candidates for election is proposed at its next annual meeting.

“I expect that this slate will contain changes in the composition of our board,” Granot added. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Alexander Smith)

