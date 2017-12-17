FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP and Esso to separately market Gippsland Basin gas -regulator
December 17, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 2 days ago

BHP and Esso to separately market Gippsland Basin gas -regulator

1 分钟阅读

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Monday that BHP and Exxon Mobil would separately market their respective shares of gas produced from their Gippsland Basin joint venture from 2019.

“The ACCC was concerned that the joint marketing arrangements were likely to have resulted in a substantial lessening of competition in the market for the supply of gas to buyers in the southern states,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

BHP and Exxon each own a 50 percent interest in the Gippsland Basin joint venture. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

