FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午2点53分 / 6 天前

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc’s Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

Mitsui is building the plant through a joint operation with Técnicas de Desalinazación de Aguas, S.A., it said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Aug. 10 that a number of other companies including a consortium of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Spain’s Acciona had also bid on the $800 million project, but BHP had selected the Mitsui group to go ahead with bilateral negotiations, sources said.

To supply the water-intensive process of copper mining without coming into conflict with local communities, miners in the world’s top copper producer have increasingly looked to the Pacific Ocean for their needs. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below