February 16, 2018 / 11:34 PM / 更新于 5 hours ago

Winn-Dixie owner Bi-Lo preparing for bankruptcy filing - sources

1 分钟阅读

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Supermarket company Bi-Lo LLC, which owns the Winn-Dixie chain, is planning to close at least 100 stores in a potential bankruptcy, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the people said the filing could come as soon as next month.

Margins of supermarkets have taken a hit from growing competition from big box stores, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and online options such as Amazon.com Inc.

The news about a likely bankruptcy filing by Bi-Lo was first reported by Bloomberg, which said the company is laboring under more than $1 billion in debt following its 2005 buyout by Lone Star Funds. (bloom.bg/2o2nY0v).

Bi-Lo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

