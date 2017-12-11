FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LimeBike expands to Europe as "dockless" bike-sharing rivalry mounts
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 2:00 PM / in a day

LimeBike expands to Europe as "dockless" bike-sharing rivalry mounts

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. bicycle-sharing start-up LimeBike said on Monday it has begun operating in two European cities, marking the first overseas expansion move by U.S. firms seeking to keep pace with vastly better-funded Chinese rivals’ own international moves.

Silicon Valley-based LimeBike, a company which only launched early in 2017, starts offering free bikes in Frankfurt and Zurich after expanding rapidly into 30 U.S. markets this year. It plans more European expansion moves in the spring, it said.

It has raised $62 million in funds from investors including Andreesen Horowitz, a major Silicon Valley internet-focused venture firm, and New York-based hedge fund Coatue Management, backer of Uber, Lyft and Snap Inc.

LimeBike is breaking in on an increasingly global craze dominated by Chinese players Ofo and Mobike, Singapore’s OBike and smaller U.S. rivals such as Spin. The three Asian firms have each made initial European forays of their own in recent months. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below