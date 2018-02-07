UPDATE 1-Argentina's Bioceres delays U.S. IPO for second straight day

(Adds background on Argentina economy, Argentine IPOs, global markets)

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bioceres, the Argentine biotechnology firm, said on Wednesday it extended the period for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) until Feb. 8, its second straight one-day delay.

The company, in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange, did not explain the reason for the extension of the offer period, which was initially expected to close on Tuesday.

The delays come after two Argentine companies raised less than expected in New York Stock Exchange IPOs last week amid surging bond yields and falling stock markets.

Argentine companies have been racing to list shares abroad ahead of an expected rise in U.S. interest rates, taking advantage of growing investor confidence in Latin America’s No. 3 economy due to President Mauricio Macri’s pro-business policies after more than a decade of populist rule.

But a sharp drop in U.S. equities last week complicated the listings of airport operator Corporation America Airports SA and power generator Central Puerto SA, which priced their shares below initial ranges.

Analysts warned the timing might not be ideal for other Argentine companies considering overseas listings. Besides Bioceres, food processor Molino Candelas, energy producer Gene and real estate developer TGLP SA have share listings in the pipeline.

U.S. equities were up on Wednesday morning after roaring back on Tuesday from the biggest selloff in six years the prior day.

Rosario-based Bioceres develops genes for soy, corn and wheat that withstand drought and cold temperatures. It makes insecticides, fungicides, biofertilizers and chemical-based fertilizers. Argentina is the world’s No. 3 exporter of corn and raw soybeans and the leading shipper of soy meal and soy oil.

The indicated price range for the Bioceres IPO is $10 to $12 per share, the company said in an earlier filing. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)