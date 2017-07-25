FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Biogen revenue rises 6.4 pct on Spinraza demand
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点45分 / 11 天前

Biogen revenue rises 6.4 pct on Spinraza demand

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.89 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen fell to $862.8 million, or $4.07 per share, compared with $1.05 billion, or $4.79 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

Biogen's shares were up about 5 percent at $298.95 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below