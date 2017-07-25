Biogen revenue rises 6.4 pct on Spinraza demand

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.89 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen fell to $862.8 million, or $4.07 per share, compared with $1.05 billion, or $4.79 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

Biogen's shares were up about 5 percent at $298.95 in premarket trading.