Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日

Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc on Tuesday reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.96 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.03 billion, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

