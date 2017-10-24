Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc on Tuesday reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.96 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.03 billion, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier.