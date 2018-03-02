FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 10:43 AM / 2 days ago

Biogen, AbbVie withdraw multiple sclerosis drug Zinbryta

March 2 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and AbbVie Inc have withdrawn their multiple sclerosis drug worldwide due to safety issues, the companies said on Friday.

The withdrawal of marketing authorizations for the drug, Zinbryta, followed reports of inflammation of the membranes of the brain in some patients.

Zinbryta, a self-administered, under-the-skin injection designed to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis was approved by U.S. regulators in 2016. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

