4 天前
Birchbox in talks with retailers including Walmart for sale-Recode
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 下午3点40分 / 4 天前

Birchbox in talks with retailers including Walmart for sale-Recode

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Online cosmetics retailer Birchbox has discussed a potential sale with several retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, tech news website Recode reported on Wednesday.

Talks took place between Wal-Mart's U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore and Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp, Recode reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2vme0JQ

If Wal-Mart were to buy Birchbox, it would represent the retail giant's fifth e-commerce acquisition since last August.

Wal-Mart has snapped up online retailers such as men's fashion website Bonobos as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc.

Birchbox has raised more than $80 million from investors since it was founded in 2010, in addition to previously undisclosed venture debt that the startup secured in 2015, Recode reported.

That debt is coming due in early 2018, but Birchbox has multiple offers on the table to restructure it, which is expected to alleviate any pressure to sell, the report added.

Birchbox did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Wal-Mart declined to comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

