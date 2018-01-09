FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund managers say U.S. regulator told them to suspend bitcoin bids
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 12:57 AM / 2 days ago

Fund managers say U.S. regulator told them to suspend bitcoin bids

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Two U.S. companies withdrew proposals to launch bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds pending before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, citing ongoing concerns by the regulatory agency, filings showed.

Staff at the SEC “expressed concerns regarding the liquidity and valuation” of futures based on the digital assets, according to one of the filings. The SEC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)

