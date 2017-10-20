FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO
2017年10月20日 / 下午1点48分 / 4 天内

Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, the operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, on Friday filed to list an undisclosed amount of new shares through an initial public offering on the country’s stock exchange.

According to a regulatory filing, controlling shareholders Vinci Partners Investimentos Ltda and Montjuic Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia may also sell shares in the offering, as may minority shareholder Sommerville Investments BV.

Banco Itaú BBA SA will be the lead underwriter, the filing said.

BK Brasil is controlled by a group of investors led by Vinci and U.S.-based fund Capital International Inc. Restaurant Brands International Inc, which controls the Burger King chain in the United States, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Ltd each hold a 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

