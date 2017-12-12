Brazil Burger King operator may price IPO near top of range -sources

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, is expected to price its initial public offering near the top of the range, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

One of the people said the offer is three times oversubscribed at the top of the range. Shareholders and the banks leading the deal will set pricing early on Thursday, the sources added, asking for anonymity because are not allowed to discuss the matter publicly. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)