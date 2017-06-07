FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Blackberry introduces auto software, will bundle with Qualcomm chips
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日

Blackberry introduces auto software, will bundle with Qualcomm chips

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd. said on Wednesday it has developed new software for running complex computer systems on vehicles that will be bundled with semiconductors sold by Qualcomm Inc.

The Hypervisor 2.0 product enables carmakers to boost security by allowing them to partition and isolate multiple computer systems in a single vehicle, protecting systems that are critical to safety, the company said in a press release. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Jeffrey Benkoe)

