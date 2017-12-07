FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BlackBerry, Qualcomm expand partnership to connected automotive
2017年12月7日 / 下午2点47分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 1-BlackBerry, Qualcomm expand partnership to connected automotive

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background on BlackBerry’s QNX)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd and Qualcomm Inc are expanding their partnership to tap the fast-growing connected automotive market, the companies said on Thursday.

BlackBerry, which has developed software QNX Hypervisor 2.0 to run complex computer systems in vehicles, said it would use Qualcomm’s hardware in areas such as virtual cockpit controllers, electronic control gateways and infotainment systems.

QNX Hypervisor 2.0 was compatible with its Snapdragon 820Am automotive processor, Qualcomm said in June, enabling carmakers to reduce hardware complexity and costs by putting multiple systems on a single platform.

The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market, as automakers race to add more autonomous features and ultimately seek to build self-driving cars.

Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple, said last year it would buy NXP Semiconductors for $38 billion to become the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
