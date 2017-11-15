FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry signs patent licensing deal with Teletry
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 晚上9点53分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BlackBerry signs patent licensing deal with Teletry

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to allow Teletry, a unit of patent licensing firm Marconi Group, to sub-license a broad range of its patents to global smartphone manufacturers.

Blackberry said it would retain ownership of the patents and operate its own licensing program outside of Teletry’s sub-licensing rights.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackBerry is trying to get companies to pay licensing fees for the use of its 40,000 technology patents that span operating systems, networking infrastructure, automotive subsystems, cybersecurity and wireless communications.

Chief Executive John Chen has made monetizing BlackBerry’s patent portfolio a key pillar of his plan to curb a six-year revenue decline and turn the company around.

The news of the agreement comes about a month after two senior executives at BlackBerry’s patent licensing unit quit. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below