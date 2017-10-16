FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry CEO says patent plans on track after departures
2017年10月16日 / 下午3点27分 / 5 天前

Alastair Sharp

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday the company’s strategy for generating licensing revenue from its patent portfolio remains on track following the recent departures of two people from the team negotiating deals.

“I‘m confident. I‘m on top of this,” Chen said in an interview with CNBC when asked about the departures.

Reuters on Friday reported attorney Victor Schubert said he had left BlackBerry. Last month, Mark Kokes, who led BlackBerry’s overall patent strategy, joined a health technology company.

“We have over 80 people in that group and very senior people,” Chen told CNBC. “All our IP (intellectual property) licensing are managed by myself, the CFO, our legal counsel and the president of the group.”

The company’s shares were down 1 percent at $11.45 in Monday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Bill Trott)

