BlackBerry signs license deal with Florida's BLU, ends patent dispute
2017年10月12日 / 上午10点52分 / 6 天前

BlackBerry signs license deal with Florida's BLU, ends patent dispute

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd said on Thursday it signed a new license agreement with BLU Products Inc, a Florida-based maker of low-end Android phones, that would end patent disputes between the two companies.

Canada’s BlackBerry filed lawsuits against BLU in 2016, as part of the handset-maker-turned-software-company’s move to make cash off a bunch of technology patents it had collected in its heyday.

Thursday’s agreement will include on-going payments from BLU to BlackBerry, the companies said, but did not give further details.

The settlement will allow Blackberry “to focus on further licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market,” said Jerald Gnuschke, senior director of Intellectual Property Licensing at BlackBerry.

BlackBerry, which holds about 40,000 worldwide patents and applications, has been long been focusing on software sales and licensing after its once-popular phones lost out to Apple and others in the smartphone industry.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

