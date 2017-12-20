FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry 3rd-qtr revs fall almost 25 pct, but beats expectations
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 6 days ago

BlackBerry 3rd-qtr revs fall almost 25 pct, but beats expectations

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd posted a 24.9 percent quarterly revenue decline on Wednesday, but beat expectations as its enterprise software and licensing sales grew.

The company, which has sought to reinvent itself after the collapse of its smartphone handset business, reported a net loss of $275 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with net income of $9 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $226 million from $301 million a year earlier and $249 million in the second quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $215.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below