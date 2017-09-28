FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry Q2 profit rises on back of software sales
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 上午11点18分 / 20 天前

BlackBerry Q2 profit rises on back of software sales

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd posted a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit on lower revenue on Thursday as sales at its closely watched software business hit a record.

The Canadian company, which last year stopped manufacturing the iconic BlackBerry smartphone to focus on software, reported adjusted operating income of $29 million, or 5 cents a share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with $16 million, or break even, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $249 million, down from $352 million a year ago and up slightly from $244 million in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

