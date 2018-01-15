FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry launches cybersecurity software for self-driving cars
频道
专题
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
深度分析
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
小米已委聘保荐人 在香港IPO可能性最大--消息
中国财经
小米已委聘保荐人 在香港IPO可能性最大--消息
焦点：海航债务问题加剧 数月未付飞机租赁款--消息
深度分析
焦点：海航债务问题加剧 数月未付飞机租赁款--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 15, 2018 / 9:03 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

BlackBerry launches cybersecurity software for self-driving cars

2 分钟阅读

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd on Monday launched a new cybersecurity software, which identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars.

The product, called Blackberry Jarvis, is being marketed first to automakers - a group of customers the former smartphone maker is hoping will power its turnaround efforts - but could also have applications in healthcare and industrial automation.

BlackBerry said it was offering Jarvis on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Once initiated, automakers will have online access to Jarvis and can scan files at every stage of software development, the company said.

Last year, the global “ransomware” attack, dubbed WannaCry, helped raise awareness of BlackBerry’s security software business, which is largely focused on managing secure connections to mobile devices.

BlackBerry said it had already tested Jarvis with automaker Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover unit, whose chief executive said Jarvis reduced the time needed to assess code from 30 days to seven minutes.

BlackBerry in September announced it would partner with auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on a software operating system for self-driving cars.

Earlier this month BlackBerry and Chinese internet search firm Baidu Inc signed a deal to jointly develop self-driving vehicle technology.

BlackBerry has also recently signed automotive-related deals with chipmaker Qualcomm, auto supplier Denso and Ford Motor Co .

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below