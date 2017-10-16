FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 中午11点57分 / 5 天内

REFILE-BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves

1 分钟阅读

(Fixes media packaging code)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BlackBerry’s U.S.-listed shares fell almost 4 percent to $11.12 on Monday after a second senior executive from its licensing unit quit this month.

Victor Schubert, a licensing director for BlackBerry, said on Friday he had left, following on the heels of Mark Kokes, who lead BlackBerry’s overall patent strategy. Kokes joined a health technology company last month.

Monetizing the company’s intellectual property is a key part of BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen’s plan for turning around the company, which lost out to Apple and others in the smartphone industry. BlackBerry’s revenues have declined for six straight years as sales of its once-popular smartphones tumbled. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below