NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Long-dated bonds “represent a significant risk” and are not providing adequate compensation to investors, BlackRock Inc’s chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder said on Wednesday.

Rieder said in a statement there is a “strong case” for owning short-term U.S. bonds instead as inflation picks up and said that the U.S. Federal Reserve could deliver three or four rate hikes this year. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)