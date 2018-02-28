FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 8:54 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

BlackRock annual report calls punditry risk to index fund business

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc on Wednesday disclosed in its annual report for the first time a risk associated with “third-party commentary citing concerns about the growth of index investing.”

“As a leader in the index investing and asset management industry, BlackRock has been the subject of third-party commentary citing concerns about the growth of index investing,” the world’s largest asset manager said in the report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“If the conclusions advanced by such commentators were to gain traction or result in the enactment of policy measures that place limits on asset managers, BlackRock’s business operations, reputation or financial condition may be adversely affected.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below