FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BlackRock governance leader Zach Oleksiuk moving on
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上11点02分 / 更新于 1 小时前

MOVES-BlackRock governance leader Zach Oleksiuk moving on

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An influential corporate governance figure at BlackRock Inc, Zach Oleksiuk, is leaving the New York asset management firm, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

As head of the Americas within BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship arm, Oleksiuk had a voice in how the company cast proxy votes at thousands of corporations each year. With roughly $6 trillion under management as of Sept. 30, BlackRock is the largest shareholder in many U.S. corporations, giving it a powerful voice on their operations and board makeup.

After 11 years with BlackRock he is leaving to take “a new role in the corporate governance world, though not at an asset manager,” according to a company memo sent by Michelle Edkins, BlackRock’s top governance official, provided to Reuters.

Edkins will oversee the Americas stewardship team while recruiting a successor, according to the memo.

Oleksiuk could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below