FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上8点53分 / 2 个月前

Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.

The goal of the fund is to deliver to investors double-digit returns, the person said.

The fund will follow an "opportunistic" strategy, which typically means buying riskier properties that need fixing up or repositioning, the person added.

It will have about 24 billion euros worth of buying power, since the U.S. private equity group often uses as much as 70 percent leverage when it buys property, according to the person.

Earlier Monday, Blackstone offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros, seeking to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.

Last week, the company agreed to sell European warehouse firm Logicor to China Investment Corp for 12.25 billion euros, the biggest private equity real estate deal in Europe on record.

Blackstone’s real estate business has about $102 billion in investor capital under management.

$1 = 0.8875 euros Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below