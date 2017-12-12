FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Blackstone buys back 10 pct in warehouse firm Logicor - source
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 上午10点12分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Blackstone buys back 10 pct in warehouse firm Logicor - source

2 分钟阅读

(Changes sourcing, adds background on Logicor)

By Parikshit Mishra and Shubham Kalia

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Blackstone real estate fund is buying a 10 percent stake in Logicor Ltd (IPO-LOG.L) just months after selling the European warehouse firm to a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Blackstone Group LP sold Logicor to China Investment Corp in June for 12.25 billion euros ($14.4 billion).

China Investment Corp has also hired the U.S. private equity firm to manage Logicor’s warehouses and logistic properties portfolio, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

Blackstone’s recently raised $2 billion European fund is one of several investors that the Chinese fund has invited to buy stakes in Logicor, with several insurers also looking at the company, the Financial Times said.

Logicor was founded by Blackstone’s real estate division in 2012 to manage and operate its European logistics assets.

A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment, while China Investment Corp and Logicor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

$1 = 0.8495 euros Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below