Blackstone taps Morgan Stanley for sale of camera maker Leica -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日

Blackstone taps Morgan Stanley for sale of camera maker Leica -sources

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Buyout group Blackstone has tasked Morgan Stanley with finding a buyer for its 45 percent stake in German iconic camera maker Leica, people close to the matter said on Monday.

While no auction has been officially launched, the private equity firm has started holding meetings with potential future investors such as family offices, the people added.

Blackstone and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Blackstone hopes to reap a valuation similar to that of luxury goods makers and sports optics peers, some of which trade at 12-14 times their expected core earnings, a premium to mass market camera makers such as Canon and Nikon, which trade at roughly half that.

Leica is expected to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of roughly 70 million euros ($84 million) this year. If valued in line with luxury groups it could fetch an enterprise value of 840-980 million euros ($1 to $1.17 billion). ($1 = 0.8367 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

