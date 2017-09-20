FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Worst case for NAFTA negotiations is torn-up agreement -Cargill CEO
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 晚上6点07分 / 1 个月前

Worst case for NAFTA negotiations is torn-up agreement -Cargill CEO

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The worst case outcome for ongoing negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico to re-work the North American Free Trade Agreement is that the trade pact is “torn up,” Cargill Chief Executive David MacLennan said on Wednesday.

About 10 percent of the company’s revenues are related to NAFTA, MacLennan, the head of the global commodities trader, said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. (Reporting by Astha Rajvanshi and Melissa Fares; Writing by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below