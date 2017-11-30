FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO
频道
专题
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
中国财经
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 晚上10点59分 / 更新于 7 小时前

UPDATE 1-Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, share price)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Blue Apron on Thursday replaced co-founder Matt Salzberg as chief executive with Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson in a reshuffle that follows a rocky few months at the meal-kit delivery company that went public in June.

Salzberg will become executive chairman, Blue Apron said.

His departure as CEO follows the exit of Matthew Wadiak, another Blue Apron co-founder, as chief operating officer in July.

New York-based Blue Apron’s shares have plunged 70 percent since their debut earlier this year amid poorly received financial results and brutal competition from startups including HelloFresh and Plated, and more recently Amazon.com Inc.

The loss-making company is also spending heavily on building out a distribution facility in New Jersey by diverting funds from its advertising budget, a move that has slowed subscriptions from new customers.

Blue Apron, founded in 2012, had about 856,000 active customers in the third quarter, down 6 percent from a year ago, it reported earlier this month.

Incoming CEO Dickerson served at sportswear firm Under Armour for 11 years before joining Blue Apron in February 2016.

Blue Apron shares rose 2.7 percent to $3.07 in after-market trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below