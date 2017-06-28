FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Meal-kit maker Blue Apron lowers expected IPO price range
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 个月前

Meal-kit maker Blue Apron lowers expected IPO price range

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed the expected pricing range for its initial public offering to between $10 and $11 per share from its previous expectation of $15 to $17 per share.

The company, named after the uniform that apprentice chefs wear in France, said it expects net proceeds of around $292.7 million from the offering.

The offering is expected to be priced on Wednesday and the stock is scheduled to debut on Thursday on the NYSE. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

