FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 下午4点51分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail)

By Martinne Geller and Lisa Baertlein

LONDON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nestle has bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, stepping into the world of high-end speciality coffee bars.

The Swiss maker of Nescafe instant coffee and Nespresso pods announced the purchase on Thursday without disclosing financial terms.

The move comes amid consolidation in the so-called third-wave coffee sector in the United States. This market caters to discerning customers who have grown up on Starbucks but have progressed to more exotic coffee drinks coaxed from traditional espresso machines or made by expert baristas.

Nestle, the world’s biggest coffee company, said that Blue Bottle would continue to operate as a standalone entity and that current management and employees would retain a minority stake.

California-based Blue Bottle has raised nearly $121 million in funding from high-profile investors including Twitter co-founder Ev Williams, Fidelity and GV (Google Ventures), according to data compiled by Crunchbase.

The company operates minimalist-style coffee bars in major U.S. cities and Japan. It expects to have 55 locations by the end of 2017, up from 29 at the end of last year. It also sells high-end bottled coffee drinks and roast and ground coffee.

Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below