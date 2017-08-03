FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
New cyber firm BlueteamGlobal opens with $125 mln in funding
2017年8月3日 / 下午3点51分 / 2 天前

New cyber firm BlueteamGlobal opens with $125 mln in funding

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BlueteamGlobal, a new firm founded by executives with ties to Morgan Stanley, said on Thursday that it has raised more than $125 million and plans to offer managed security services and cyber threat intelligence.

The firm's co founders are former Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal, who is its chief executive; and Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters and a member of Morgan Stanley's board, who is BlueteamGlobal's executive chairman. The company said it plans to initially target businesses in North America and Europe, opening offices in New York, Washington, London, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

Employees include Daniel Ennis, former director of the National Security Agency's Threat Operations Center, and Ron Feler, former deputy commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite cyber squad Unit 8200.

Robert Hannigan, former director of British intelligence agency GCHQ, will head the company’s European Advisory Board.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation cyber officials Austin Berglas and Milan Patel will run managed-security and professional services. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

