FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
UPDATE 1-BMO Capital Markets names new global co-heads of M&A
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午4点30分 / 22 天前

UPDATE 1-BMO Capital Markets names new global co-heads of M&A

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details about changes)

TORONTO/NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal's capital markets division on Thursday said it had made changes to its investment banking team, promoting John Armstrong and Lyle Wilpon as co-heads of its global merger and acquisitions group.

Armstrong and Wilpon, who were heads of Canadian and U.S. M&A, respectively, will replace Andre Hidi, who will become vice chair.

Dan Barclay and Peter Myers were recently appointed co-heads of global investment and corporate banking at BMO Capital Markets, replacing Perry Hoffmeister.

Hoffmeister is leaving the company, spokeswoman Mallory Micetich said.

Before taking up their current roles, Barclay was head of Canadian investment and corporate banking and Peter Myers was head of U.S. investment and corporate banking.

The moves came as Canadian investment banks face increasing competition from global players. BMO has a strong U.S. investment banking presence, having aggressively expanded there since the financial crisis. It has more investment bankers in the United States than in Canada. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and David French in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Riham Alkousaa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below