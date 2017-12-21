FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BMO names three deputy heads of global investment banking
December 21, 2017

MOVES-BMO names three deputy heads of global investment banking

John Tilak

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has named three deputy heads of investment banking to newly created positions under a revised structure to centralize industry coverage in its capital markets division, according to an organizational chart seen by Reuters.

The moves come about five months after BMO appointed Dan Barclay and Peter Myers as co-heads of global investment and corporate banking. The three executives - John Armstrong, Ashi Mathur and Michael Neuberger - will report to Barclay and Myers.

Since the financial crisis, BMO has invested heavily in the U.S. investment banking market and has a growing presence there.

Mathur, head of North American real estate investment banking, will continue to oversee the sector, as well as diversified industries and Canadian sponsors, among others.

The changes will help BMO take advantage of increasing cross-border deal activity as Canadian companies and pension funds remain active on acquisitions, Mathur said in an interview.

BMO also sees opportunities in debt capital markets, including the issuance of maple bonds by multinationals, Mathur added. BMO was an adviser on Apple Inc’s maple bond offering earlier this year.

Armstrong, who was a co-head of global M&A, will oversee sectors including global energy and mining. Lyle Wilpon, also a co-head of global M&A, has become the sole head of global M&A.

Neuberger, head of healthcare investment banking, will also oversee sectors including industrials and technology.

In a related development, the bank promoted Geoff Barsky to the post of Canadian and international head of M&A. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

