Bank of Montreal to open new office in old Sears Canada HQ

March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal on Thursday unveiled plans to open a new office in Toronto, where the now bankrupt Sears Canada’s headquarters used to be.

The bank plans to open‘BMO Campus’, a 350,000 sq.ft. office space at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, overlooking the Yonge and Dundas Square.

The bank is collaborating with Cadillac Fairview to build the new campus, which is expected to open in 2021.

Chief Executive Darryl White said the bank has also extended lease for its headquarters in Toronto for another 15 years.