February 22, 2018 / 3:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-US sues BMW Financial Services for failing to refund lease payments to military personnel

1 分钟阅读

Feb 22 (Reuters) - u.s. Files lawsuit accusing bmw financial services of failing to refund lease payments made in advance by military personnel who are called into service -- court filing Civil lawsuit accuses bmw of violating servicemembers civil relief act Lawsuit says bmw improperly failed to refund sums to military personnel who lawfully terminated their automobile leases upon receipt of qualifying military orders u.s. Says has identified 492 military personnel affected by bmw’s improper actions; lawsuit seeks refunds and other remedies

