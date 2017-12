FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said late on Friday it expected a U.S. tax reform to result in tax benefits lifting its 2017 net profit by between 950 million and 1.55 billion euros ($1.1-1.8 billion).

It said it would only be able to give an exact figure when it compiles its annual results.

The tax benefit will not affect its cash flow or pretax profit for 2017, it added.