Nov 27 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, appointed Philip Dawes head of institutional sales for the UK and Ireland.

Based in London, Dawes will report to Charles Janssen, the head of institutional sales for Europe.

Dawes joins from Allianz Global Investors, where he held a variety of roles, including head of UK institutional. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)