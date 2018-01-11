FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-BNP Paribas makes senior appointments for EMEA businesses
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 1:41 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-BNP Paribas makes senior appointments for EMEA businesses

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to say Yann Gérardin is head of corporate and institutional banking, not corporate and investment banking)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - French banking group BNP Paribas on Thursday named Yannick Jung as head of global banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, based in Paris.

Jung was previously the head of corporate clients financing and advisory EMEA at BNP. In his newly created role, Jung will report to Yann Gérardin, head of corporate and institutional banking.

The bank also appointed Eirik Winter, who previously worked at Citigroup and JPMorgan, as chief executive for the group’s business in Nordic region. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below